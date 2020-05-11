AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 203,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,248,000 after purchasing an additional 404,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.33.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $163.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.57. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

