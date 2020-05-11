Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

