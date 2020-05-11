B. Riley Cuts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $63.50

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $67.00 to $63.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $52.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.