B. Riley Raises Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Price Target to $1.75

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $1.65 to $1.75 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.29 on Monday. Servicesource International has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $122.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Servicesource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 110,409 shares of company stock worth $84,751 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

