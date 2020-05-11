Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

BBVA opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,530,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 990,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 311,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

