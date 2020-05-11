Barclays Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $140.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price increased by Barclays from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.