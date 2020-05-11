Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,673 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

