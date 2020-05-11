Beach Investment Management LLC. Sells 574 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Beach Investment Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 8.1% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 258,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,099,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $177,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,219.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $185.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

