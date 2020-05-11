Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLYF. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Beazley alerts:

BZLYF stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Beazley has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.