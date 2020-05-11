Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Corning by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Corning by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

