Benchmark Downgrades Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.40.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $180.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $218.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.16 per share, for a total transaction of $306,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares worth $10,345,058. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

