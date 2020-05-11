Bezant Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $96,009.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.40 or 0.02072264 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00170602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,435,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

