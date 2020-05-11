Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 374,505 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

