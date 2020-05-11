Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 87 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

