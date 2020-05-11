Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 37,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 74.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

BX opened at $52.87 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

