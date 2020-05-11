Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Beer worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.49, for a total transaction of $666,831.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,488.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,038 shares of company stock valued at $46,436,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $482.22 on Monday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $498.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.46. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.