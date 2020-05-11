Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $19.15 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $219.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

