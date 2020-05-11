Boston Financial Mangement LLC Invests $158,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $120.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

