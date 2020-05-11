Brokerages Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Target Price at $48.97

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.97.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $125,664,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

