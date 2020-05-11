BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $58.59 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $51,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,378.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,772,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,583,000 after purchasing an additional 414,203 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 432.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

