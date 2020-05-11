Cadence Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

WDC stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

