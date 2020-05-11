Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 2,619 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $14.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.95. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.28.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

