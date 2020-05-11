Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

