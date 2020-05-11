Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $10.25 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

