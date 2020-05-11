Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $135.35 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $165.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

