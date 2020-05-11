Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $296,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,833 shares of company stock worth $7,221,812 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Boston Properties stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average is $125.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

