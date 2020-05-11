Cadence Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $116.08 on Monday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

