Cadence Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

