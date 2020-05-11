Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,811 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,115,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after buying an additional 8,174,324 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

