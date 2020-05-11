Cadence Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.23 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.