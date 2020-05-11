Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

