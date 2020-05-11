Calamos Global Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $10.34 on Monday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.