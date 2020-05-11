Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of CSQ opened at $11.40 on Monday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.