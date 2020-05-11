Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $38.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.24% from the company’s previous close.

CRNX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.31. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $86,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,993. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.