Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €99.43 ($115.61).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFX shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of AFX stock opened at €92.50 ($107.56) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.84. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a fifty-two week high of €122.10 ($141.98).

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

