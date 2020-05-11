Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Carrier Global stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000.

