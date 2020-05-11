Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an outperformer rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock worth $407,380,715. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

