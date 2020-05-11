Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.81. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

