Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.8% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $74,931,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.8% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

