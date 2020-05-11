Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.4% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $122,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.