Citigroup Increases TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target to $3.25

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after purchasing an additional 696,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,924,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 225,404 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.