Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 253,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 151.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 107,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 564,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 122.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 70,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,144. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.