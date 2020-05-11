ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,617 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $4,547,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $2,116,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $175.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

