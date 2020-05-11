ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 5,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,905 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Sharps Compliance worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $29,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock valued at $99,517. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.74, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of -0.86.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

