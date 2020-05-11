ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5,478.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

