ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 27,826 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $56,178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stag Industrial by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,059,000 after purchasing an additional 877,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth $12,495,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Stag Industrial by 265.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 697,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 506,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,913,000 after buying an additional 371,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

