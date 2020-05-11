ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 5,194 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Meridian Bancorp worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 248,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 132.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,713,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBSB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meridian Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $600.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

