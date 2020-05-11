ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 117,059 Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

