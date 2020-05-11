ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,100 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 684,282 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,869,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,348,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.41 on Monday. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

