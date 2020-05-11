ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Centerstate Bank worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,108.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,615.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $354,537 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSFL opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.